Summerville reschedules Fourth of July fireworks

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville announced a new date for their canceled July 4 fireworks display.

The Fireworks and Freedom Fest on July 4 was canceled because of severe weather in the area.

The town announced Tuesday that the fireworks would be rescheduled for Dec. 17 as part of the town’s 175th anniversary celebration.

Officials say the event may get renamed, but a new name has not been decided.

