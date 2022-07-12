SC Lottery
Summerville reschedules Fourth of July fireworks

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville announced a new date for their canceled July 4 fireworks display.

The Fireworks and Freedom Fest on July 4 was canceled because of severe weather in the area.

The town announced Tuesday that the fireworks would be rescheduled for Dec. 17 as part of the town’s 175th anniversary celebration.

Officials say the event may get renamed, but a new name has not been decided.

