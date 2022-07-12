SC Lottery
Suspect accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy faces new charges

Duane Heard
Duane Heard(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that the suspect accused of shooting and killing Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Aldridge is now facing new charges from the incident.

Agents said the suspect, 63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard, was charged with Armed Robbery, Domestic Violence, Two counts of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light.

According to Agents, these charges came from Heard’s actions after the shooting that killed Aldridge on June 21, 2022. Deputies said Aldridge was responding to a domestic incident at Heard’s home when he was allegedly shot in the head. After the shooting, deputies said Heard stole Aldridge’s gun, taser, and the keys to his car before fleeing.

Heard was eventually captured after leading law enforcement on a chase and firing gunshots at other deputies.

Previously: Sheriff says suspect stole Spartanburg County deputy’s gun after fatally shooting him

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate this incident.

Agents said Heard was served these warrants at the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Center. They added that this case will be prosecuted by the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

