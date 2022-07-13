SC Lottery
Bowler celebrating 100th birthday by throwing strikes: ‘It’s become a part of me’

Bowler Harry Berckes is still rolling strong at 100 years old. (Source: KCRG)
By Scott Saville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A bowler in Iowa just reached a major milestone – turning 100 years old. And he celebrated by bowling, a passion he’s had since he was 10 years old.

KCRG reports Harry Berckes, of Cedar Rapids, celebrated his 100th birthday with strike after strike.

“There is a warmth with bowling that you don’t find in another sport. This is my home away from home,” Berckes said.

Berckes isn’t kidding – even at age 100, he bowls on a summer league and into the fall and winter months, three days a week.

On his birthday, Berckes got three strikes in a row and four in his first game with a final score of 154.

“I do it for the exercise, for the people. It’s become a part of me,” Berckes said.

When it comes to making it to the century mark, Berckes said credits his lifelong lack of drinking and smoking.

“I tried them all, but one time was enough on all of that for me,” Berckes said.

The 100-year-old said he remains competitive on the lanes and plans not to give it up anytime soon.

“As long as I’m able to stand up, I’ll throw the ball and hit the pins,” Berckes said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

