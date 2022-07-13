Developers seeking approval for mixed use building on site of former milk plant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review is set to meet Wednesday to hear from developers seeking conceptual approval to bring a new mixed use building to downtown’s historic district.

Developers are looking to build on the former Regis Milk Company plant that operated for more than 53 years, closing its doors in 2011.

If approved, 578 Meeting St. would be an adaptive project. Meaning the new design of the building will retain some historical elements of the milk company’s original building.

The project would include 225 apartment units, nine of those being artisan live-work spaces, retail, and parking.

There aren’t any designated affordable or workforce housing for this development. The city says the more units that can be brought online the more stable housing in the region will hopefully become.

City official Robert Summerfield says these types of developments reinforce the live, work and play aspect that many cities are picking up on.

“As we begin to continue to explore ways to improve mobility, reduce our dependency for passenger vehicles and things like that, including these live-work options where they make sense, is going to be an important thing for the community,” Summerfield says.

The city says this project is still at conceptual review, meaning there’s quite a bit of work to be done as it moves forward.

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public starting at 4:30 p.m. in the public meeting room, 1st floor of 2 George St. Downtown Charleston.

