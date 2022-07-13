FIRST ALERT: Overturned dump truck closes ramp on I-526E at exit 24

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that has closed the right exit ramp on I-526 eastbound.

It happened at exit 24 in the Daniel Island area Wednesday afternoon.

The Charleston Police Department says the crash only involved a dump truck that ended up on its side. The driver is expected to be okay and has not been taken to the hospital.

“Officers are still awaiting a tow truck with the capability to get the truck upright and loaded up,” Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The westbound lanes also are seeing slowdowns, according to SCDOT cameras.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.