SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man arrested after North Charleston officer punched in face

The North Charleston Police Department says a 29-year-old man was arrested after he struck an...
The North Charleston Police Department says a 29-year-old man was arrested after he struck an officer in the face multiple times.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 29-year-old man was arrested after he struck an officer in the face multiple times.

Eric Hall was charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and third-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

Officers say they responded just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a reported disturbance on Bonaparte Drive. The officers say they were advised Hall assaulted family members and was “going to fight the responding officers.”

A report states an officer made contact with a person not matching the given description who approached the officer and began to punch him “without provocation and without warning.”

The officer was struck multiple times in the face until other officers could restrain Hall, the report states.

According to the police report, the officer was transported to a medical center for treatment.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, has warrants for murder, deputies say, in connection with a deadly...
Deputies looking for woman in deadly shooting in Nexton area
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
‘We brought this on ourselves’: Lowcountry couple sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Alex Murdaugh entered a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing last October on two...
Alex Murdaugh expected to face murder charges in wife’s, son’s killings, attorney says
Henry C. Galvin, 47, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday night on a charge of...
Man charged in murder of 83-year-old Charleston woman

Latest News

Wednesday at the West Ashely Revitalization Commission an architecture firm will present their...
West Ashley Revitalization Commission to hear design proposition for abandoned car dealership
The project would include 225 apartment units, nine of those being artisan live-work spaces,...
Developers seeking approval for mixed use building on site of former milk plant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Developers seeking approval for mixed use building on site of former milk plant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: West Ashley Revitalization Commission to hear design proposition for abandoned car dealership