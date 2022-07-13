Man arrested after North Charleston officer punched in face

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 29-year-old man was arrested after he struck an officer in the face multiple times.

Eric Hall was charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and third-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

Officers say they responded just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a reported disturbance on Bonaparte Drive. The officers say they were advised Hall assaulted family members and was “going to fight the responding officers.”

A report states an officer made contact with a person not matching the given description who approached the officer and began to punch him “without provocation and without warning.”

The officer was struck multiple times in the face until other officers could restrain Hall, the report states.

According to the police report, the officer was transported to a medical center for treatment.

