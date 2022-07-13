Man charged in assault of pregnant girlfriend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man Tuesday for the April assault of his girlfriend who told police she was five months pregnant at the time.

Kayln Broughton, 24, is charged with first-degree domestic violence, according to jail records.

Police responded to a call from the victim on April 18 involving a fight with her boyfriend at their Chicora Avenue, an incident report states.

When police arrived at the home, the boyfriend, whom police identified as Broughton, had already left the scene, the report states.

The victim told police the incident began after she received a call from an out-of-state apartment complex with a unit that had become available. The call came from the state where she was from, she said, but that Broughton believed she planned to move out of state with his child.

She said an argument turned physical and claimed that during a fight, Broughton grabbed her abdomen and twisted it while he choked her with one hand. She also said he pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her and the child, the report states.

The victim told police she felt pain in her stomach and officers called EMS to evaluate her condition. Police reported “a visible abrasion on the right side of her neck” and a welt on the front of her right thigh.

The report states officers saw multiple holes in the drywall and water thrown across the floor.

Jail records state a judge set bond at $2,500 on the charge. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.