Person wearing bullet-resistant vest arrested after reports of shots fired

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Department says one person has been arrested after they received a call about someone with a bullet-resistant vest firing multiple shots.

Police responded to Founders Way around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Once officers made contact, the person followed their instructions and was taken into custody without incident,” police spokesperson Donald Calabrese said.

No one was injured, and the person arrested was taken for medical evaluation.

Officers are still in the area gathering evidence. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

