SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Person wearing bullet-resistant vest arrested after reports of shots fired

Police responded to Founders Way around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police responded to Founders Way around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Department says one person has been arrested after they received a call about someone with a bullet-resistant vest firing multiple shots.

Police responded to Founders Way around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Once officers made contact, the person followed their instructions and was taken into custody without incident,” police spokesperson Donald Calabrese said.

No one was injured, and the person arrested was taken for medical evaluation.

Officers are still in the area gathering evidence. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, has warrants for murder, deputies say, in connection with a deadly...
Deputies looking for woman in deadly shooting in Nexton area
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
‘We brought this on ourselves’: Lowcountry couple sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Alex Murdaugh entered a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing last October on two...
Alex Murdaugh expected to face murder charges in wife’s, son’s killings, attorney says
Police say 14-year-old Donneria Lilliston was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Saturday carrying...
Police searching for missing N. Charleston teen

Latest News

Kayln Broughton, 24, is charged with first-degree domestic violence, according to jail records.
Man charged in assault of pregnant girlfriend
The North Charleston Police Department says a 29-year-old man was arrested after he struck an...
Man arrested after North Charleston officer punched in face
The city of Charleston has a variety of open positions and is looking to hire.
Working Wednesdays: City of Charleston hiring for various positions
VIDEO: Man facing charge in assault of N. Charleston cop
VIDEO: Man facing charge in assault of N. Charleston cop