RiverDogs Win Rain-Shortened Game 10-4 to Open Road Trip

Lynchburg, VA - The Charleston RiverDogs closed their homestand on Sunday by winning a rain-shortened game against Augusta. Their road trip to Lynchburg began in similar fashion, with the RiverDogs beating the Lynchburg Hillcats 10-4 at Bank of the James Stadium in a contest that was called after six innings because of severe storms.

The RiverDogs (8-7, 54-27) qucikly jumped to a commanding lead, scoring in four straight innings after being held off the board in the first. Oneill Manzueta did the first damage in a five-run second, crushing an 0-2 breaking ball over the left field wall for his seventh home run of the season. The lead grew to 3-0 when Ryan Spikes hit into a double play with the bases loaded. Carson Williams added an RBI double and Willy Vasquez followed with an RBI single to close the frame.

Logan Allen, Angel Galarraga and Spikes each collected runs batted in during a three-run third inning that extended the advantage to 8-0. Vasquez blasted his fifth home run of the campaign in the fourth inning and drove in the RiverDogs final run with a groundball single up the middle in the fifth to make it 10-0.

Jonny Cuevas baffled Hillcats (5-11, 40-42) hitters throughout his 4.0 scoreless innings on the mound. The right-hander allowed just one hit in his first start of the season. Over Galue worked a scoreless fifth inning, but ran into trouble in the sixth. Lynchburg loaded the bases with two hits and a walk to open the inning. Yordys Valdez drove in the first run with a base hit to left field. The RiverDogs turned two on Junior Sanquintin’s groundball in the next at-bat to leave a runner at third with two outs in a 10-2 game. However, Dayan Frias and Joe Donovan hit back-to-back RBI doubles to pull the Hillcats within 10-4 before Luis Durango struck out to end the inning. As soon as the final out was recorded, the tarp was placed on the field and the large storm rolled in.

Vasquez, Manzueta and Allen each had three hits as the RiverDogs closed the night with 14. Vasquez was 3-3 with a home run, three runs batted in and a walk. Manzueta finished 3-3 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored. Allen was 3-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

The teams will pick up the series with game two on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Daiveyon Whittle (0-4, 4.82) will take the mound for the RiverDogs against Lynchburg RHP Reid Johnston (1-5, 3.52).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.