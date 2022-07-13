Scattered storms continue through the end of the week!
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re starting out our Wednesday dry, warm and muggy!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 92.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.