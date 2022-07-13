SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Scattered storms continue through the end of the week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re starting out our Wednesday dry, warm and muggy!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, has warrants for murder, deputies say, in connection with a deadly...
Deputies looking for woman in deadly shooting in Nexton area
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
‘We brought this on ourselves’: Lowcountry couple sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Alex Murdaugh entered a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing last October on two...
Alex Murdaugh expected to face murder charges in wife’s, son’s killings, attorney says
Henry C. Galvin, 47, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday night on a charge of...
Man charged in murder of 83-year-old Charleston woman

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Splash & Dash Showers Continue Into Midweek!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast