School district prepares to demolish Fraser Elementary, seeks community input

By Nick Reagan
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is gearing up for a community meeting Thursday to discuss plans for the Early College High School in downtown Charleston.

The $36 million project that will replace the abandoned Wilmot Fraser Elementary School with a new support building for the Early College High School that currently operates out of Trident Tech’s Palmer Campus across the street.

The new support building will be 65,000 square feet and would house new science labs, project labs, a multipurpose room, a cafeteria and administrative offices.

The last time the district held a community meeting. there was push back against demolishing the Fraser Elementary because of its historic value. The district is planning on addressing some of those historical concerns at this the meeting.

Jasmeen Shaw is the executive director of capital programs. She says these improvements are desperately needed.

“The current building that they’re in with TTC doesn’t have a formal cafeteria,” Shaw said. “It’s just one room where they go in, grab lunch and have lunch in the hallway area and also their PE area, they have one room, it’s one story. Imagine trying to play basketball in a one story area. It’s pretty hard to do.”

Construction is expected to begin in February and be completed by December 2024. The meeting at 6 p.m. and will take place the Palmer Campus.

