West Ashley Revitalization Commission to hear design proposition for abandoned car dealership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday at the West Ashely Revitalization Commission an architecture firm will present their design for an abandoned lot in West Ashley.

If you’re driving down the Savannah Highway in West Ashley, you may have seen an abandoned car dealership near Toast and Captain D’s. R4 Architecture is revealing their proposed design for the 1948/1950 Savannah Highway Redevelopment Plan at Wednesday’s meeting.

R4 Architecture said if approved, the site will be used for a hotel, with a convention component as well.

Although they are keeping some details close to their chest until the meeting, the firm did say the hotel is going to be six stories equipped with a retail store, pool, and more.

The firm said they are thrilled with the design and think it will be very fitting for the area.

I spoke with the manager of Animal Helpers Re-tail, a resale store across the street from the lot, who said she welcomes the idea of a hotel so close.

“I think it would be amazing, that lot has been empty for quite some time, and I think with the amount of people that are visiting our beautiful city, it would be perfect,” the manager, Lori Browne said.

The meeting is Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. R4 architecture said they’re excited to reveal all of the design details and encourage the public to attend.

The meeting will be held at the Reserve in Citadel Mall 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd in Charleston. It will also be streamed on YouTube.

