Blue Bell introduces Oatmeal Creme Pie ice cream

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Blue Bell Ice Cream is rolling out a new ice cream flavor to celebrate National Ice Cream Month.

The company calls its new creation “a delicious oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.”

“We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream,” Blue Bell Vice President Jimmy Lawhorn said. “You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”

Oatmeal Cream Pie is available in half-gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Also new from Blue Bell this summer is Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream. It features strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes. Strawberry Lemonade is sold in half-gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

“We are excited to have two new flavors in stores this month,” Lawhorn said. “Over the years we have introduced many innovative flavors that have become fan-favorites, like Moo-llennium Crunch, Bride’s Cake and Cookie Two Step. The delicious combinations are endless!”

The International Dairy Foods Association says the average American eats roughly 20 pounds of ice cream each year, or about four gallons.

President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day in 1984.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.