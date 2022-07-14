SC Lottery
Bond denied for ‘Tinder Slaying’ suspect

Zora Simone Henderson is charged with murder after allegedly being part of a plot to use the...
Zora Simone Henderson is charged with murder after allegedly being part of a plot to use the dating ap Tinder to rob a 24-year-old man.
By Nick Reagan
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was denied for one of the three people charged with murder in what is being dubbed the “Tinder Slaying.”

Zora Simone Henderson, 19, went before a judge in Charleston Thursday morning. Her lawyer asked for a $50,000 bond for her two charges – murder and armed robbery. He argued that Henderson had only a presumptive role at best and said Henderson was not present at the time of the shooting that killed 24-year-old Alan Johnson III on Jan. 9.

Judge Bentley Price denied bond altogether, saying the crime was still too fresh to allow bond.

Henderson is accused of conspiring with Joshua Latray Mack, 28, and Asherai Gadsden, 21, to lure Johnson to Gadsden’s home in North Charleston, where they would rob him. Court documents say Gadsden met Johnson on the dating app Tinder and used the relationship as a ploy to get him in a vulnerable position.

Henderson is accused of conspiring with Joshua Latray Mack, 28, and Asherai Gadsden, 21.
Henderson is accused of conspiring with Joshua Latray Mack, 28, and Asherai Gadsden, 21.

RELATED: Two additional arrests made in deadly January N. Charleston shooting

State lawyers say when Mack attempted the robbery a fight broke out in which Johnson attempted to take the gun. Johnson was shot four times and died on the scene.

RELATED: Woman arrested in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting

Johnson’s family was in the courtroom and requested the judge deny bond. They say this was the right decision.

“As a family, we don’t want this to happen to another family,” Latarasha Foy-Richardson, Johnson’s mother, said. “We don’t want this to happen to anyone else. We miss him. We love him and I know a lot of people miss him. He meant a lot to a lot of people.”

