Charleston Co. deputy injured in 2020 crash sues hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy is suing MUSC for medical malpractice and gross negligence in connection with his treatment following a devastating crash on the Don Holt Bridge.

Deputy Mike Costanzo was seriously hurt in a crash on July 1, 2020, while he was on thedridge assisting the driver of a broken-down SUV.

The suit states a Ford F-350 pickup truck that was pulling a trailer ran into the back of his patrol vehicle, which then struck other vehicles and Costanzo himself.

That crash killed Will Ellis, a tow truck driver who had responded to help.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Deputy Mike Costanxo was seriously injured July 1, 2020, in a crash on the Don Holt Bridge. (Kristen Landress)

After the crash, the lawsuit states Costanzo was taken to MUSC with a severe traumatic brain injury and other serious injuries.

The lawsuit states that while at MUSC, Costanzo was “initially intubated and sedated due to an increasing level of agitation and a decreasing level of consciousness.

“[Constanzo] became increasingly agitated and confused during his hospital stay, frequently pulling off his feeding tubes and urinary catheter,” court documents state.

The suit alleges that Costanzo had to be restrained and his family asked MUSC to keep those restraints on to prevent him from injuring himself. The lawsuit claims MUSC removed the restraints and Costanzo fell from the bed, hit his head, and fractured his arm and shoulder.

The lawsuit seeks actual, consequential and punitive damages and requests a jury trial.

Constanzo returned to the sheriff’s office in December 2020, after five months of recovery and rehabilitation.

MUSC spokesperson Carter Coyle said the hospital is unable to comment on pending litigation.

