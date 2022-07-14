SC Lottery
Charleston County sheriff names new chief deputy

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 20-year veteran of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will now serve as its chief deputy.

Fletcher King was promoted to the role by Sheriff Kristin Graziano during a ceremony at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Deputies say King has taken on various roles during his tenure with the sheriff’s office, including metro detective, a commercial crimes sergeant, a training unit lieutenant, captain and major of operations.

King takes over the role from Joyce Smith, who was fired earlier this year over outstanding student loans.

He received the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award and graduated from the Homeland Security Leadership Academy.

