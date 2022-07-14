Charleston leaders to review 2nd phase of West Ashley flood relief plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will examine plans for the second phase of a project designed to relieve stormwater flooding in the West Ashley area Thursday.

The second phase of the Church Creek Flood Resilience Project focuses on Wolk Drive.

The project has a total of four phases. Phase one is currently under construction and includes converting three vacant properties in the neighborhood into natural wetland systems. Phase two will convert two additional properties to wetland systems, add a pipe and improve the canal system.

Charleston Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain says the improvements will give stormwater a better pathway to drain into the primary canal system.

The city plans to remove dirt from the properties to make a depression in the middle, and then plant native water-friendly species like grass and wetland vegetation.

The project is funded through a combination of city funds, and a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife System. They received the grant because of their approach to restore natural systems and wetlands

Fountain says he hopes the wetlands will become an amenity for the community, in addition to providing ecological and flooding benefits.

“It’s a great time to be doing stormwater work in Charleston. We are starting to finally hit our momentum,” Fountain said.

The meeting is being held Wednesday at 9 a.m. and the public is encouraged to join the meeting virtually.

Click here for information on how to watch.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.