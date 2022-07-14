SC Lottery
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says


Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional facility employee and violation of oath by a public officer.(Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A correctional officer in Georgia has been charged for having a sexual relationship with an inmate, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional facility employee and violation of oath by a public officer.

The sheriff’s office said that authorities received a letter from an inmate at the Douglas County Jail alleging that Lewis was sexually involved with another inmate at the jail.

Investigators were able to corroborate the inmate’s allegations, and Lewis admitted that she had kissed and performed oral sodomy on an inmate in custody, officials said.

Lewis’ first court appearance was Thursday morning, where she was placed under a $30,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lewis had worked for them for a little more than a year, initially as a dispatcher before transferring to the jail division.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a statement that while he believes he has many great officers, if one of them knowingly violates the law, they will be punished accordingly.

“I have many great officers and I’m not going to allow one bad apple to spoil the bunch,” Pounds said.

