Deputies looking for suspect in reported massage parlor sexual assault

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man after a reported sexual assault at a massage parlor.

Deputies responded to the parlor in the Port Royal Plaza on Hilton Head Island on June 8.

“The victim advised she visited the parlor for a deep tissue massage and, during the massage, was sexually assaulted by the subject, who she believed to be a masseur,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

During an interview, the owner of the parlor told deputies that the man was providing massages on a trial basis with the hopes of being offered employment.

He never presented any identification to the owner, and he was never asked to, according to the owner. He has not returned to the parlor since the reported incident.

The suspect is described as a man in his 60s, 5′05″ tall, 180 pounds, with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

A forensic artist from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division met with the victim and prepared a composite sketch of the subject.

Anyone who knows the identity of the subject is encouraged to contact Corporal Zachariah Cushman at 843-255-3722 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

