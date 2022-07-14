Deputies: Man injured following morning shooting in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the Ladson area Thursday morning.

Deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. to Donwood Circle near Midview Drive in the Woodside Manor community.

At the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment with a non-life-threatening injury.

“A vehicle was reported leaving the scene,” Knapp said.

Detectives are gathering information. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can reach the sheriff’s office by calling dispatch at 843-743-7200.

