SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

HillCats Score Four in Eighth to Steal Victory from RiverDogs

VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lynchburg, VA - Junior Sanquintin’s three-run triple in the bottom of the eighth capped a four-run frame for the Lynchburg Hillcats as they shocked the Charleston RiverDogs 4-3 on Wednesday night at Bank of the James Stadium. Entering the fateful inning, RiverDogs pitching had limited the Hillcats to just two hits. The game was played in just under two hours.

Brayden Theriot entered from the bullpen in the eighth with a 2-0 lead. He walked Lynchburg (6-11, 41-42) nine-hitter Luis Durango and allowed a single to Jake Fox to open the inning. Jorge Burgos smashed a groundball off of first baseman Bobby Seymour to cut the deficit to 2-1. A walk to Isaiah Greene loaded the bases with still no outs. Theriot popped up Will Bartlett and was ahead of Sanquintin 0-2 when the designated hitter hooked a ball into the right field corner for the decisive hit.

Carson Williams hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning, but the RiverDogs (8-8, 54-28) could muster nothing else against Miguel Vinicio, who earned the victory out of the bullpen. Theriot suffered the loss, having allowed four runs on three hits while recording a lone out.

Williams handed the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning by plating Ryan Spikes with an RBI double off of the left field wall against Lynchburg starter Reid Johnston. The right-hander responded by retiring the next 11 hitters, a streak that ended with Bobby Seymour’s solo home run in the fifth. Johnston went on to work a career-high 7.0 innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts.

RiverDogs starter Daiveyon Whittle was tremendous, working 5.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Aneudy Cortorreal followed with 2.0 scoreless innings despite walking four. Neraldo Catalina relieved Theriot in the eighth and struck out both batters that he faced.

The series continues on Thursday night with game three scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m. RHP JJ Goss (0-5, 5.47) will take his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs. Lynchburg will counter with a pitcher to be decided.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
‘We brought this on ourselves’: Lowcountry couple sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, has warrants for murder, deputies say, in connection with a deadly...
Deputies looking for woman in deadly shooting in Nexton area
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Alex Murdaugh entered a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing last October on two...
Alex Murdaugh expected to face murder charges in wife’s, son’s killings, attorney says
Police say 14-year-old Donneria Lilliston was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Saturday carrying...
Police searching for missing N. Charleston teen

Latest News

The Battery dropped their 5th in a row with a 1-0 loss to Miami FC
Early Miami Goal Makes the Difference, Defeat Battery 1-0
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
SC State names West Virginia assistant Erik Martin as new head coach
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
RiverDogs Win Rain-Shortened Game 10-4 to Open Road Trip