HillCats Score Four in Eighth to Steal Victory from RiverDogs

Lynchburg, VA - Junior Sanquintin’s three-run triple in the bottom of the eighth capped a four-run frame for the Lynchburg Hillcats as they shocked the Charleston RiverDogs 4-3 on Wednesday night at Bank of the James Stadium. Entering the fateful inning, RiverDogs pitching had limited the Hillcats to just two hits. The game was played in just under two hours.

Brayden Theriot entered from the bullpen in the eighth with a 2-0 lead. He walked Lynchburg (6-11, 41-42) nine-hitter Luis Durango and allowed a single to Jake Fox to open the inning. Jorge Burgos smashed a groundball off of first baseman Bobby Seymour to cut the deficit to 2-1. A walk to Isaiah Greene loaded the bases with still no outs. Theriot popped up Will Bartlett and was ahead of Sanquintin 0-2 when the designated hitter hooked a ball into the right field corner for the decisive hit.

Carson Williams hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning, but the RiverDogs (8-8, 54-28) could muster nothing else against Miguel Vinicio, who earned the victory out of the bullpen. Theriot suffered the loss, having allowed four runs on three hits while recording a lone out.

Williams handed the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning by plating Ryan Spikes with an RBI double off of the left field wall against Lynchburg starter Reid Johnston. The right-hander responded by retiring the next 11 hitters, a streak that ended with Bobby Seymour’s solo home run in the fifth. Johnston went on to work a career-high 7.0 innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts.

RiverDogs starter Daiveyon Whittle was tremendous, working 5.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Aneudy Cortorreal followed with 2.0 scoreless innings despite walking four. Neraldo Catalina relieved Theriot in the eighth and struck out both batters that he faced.

The series continues on Thursday night with game three scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m. RHP JJ Goss (0-5, 5.47) will take his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs. Lynchburg will counter with a pitcher to be decided.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.