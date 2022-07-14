Moncks Corner wants input as it prepares for the future

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner leaders are asking for residents to take part in planning for the future in one of the Lowcountry’s fastest-growing areas.

Town leaders are working on their 2022 comprehensive plan and they say this plan will define what the town will focus on over the next decade, which is why community input is so important to the process.

The town doubled in size over the last decade, growing to more than 13,000 residents. Officials say they expect that number to continue to grow as more and more people move to the greater Charleston area.

Moncks Corner Community Development Director Douglas Polen said the town will focus on several categories in this new plan, including land use, housing supply and economic development.

“This area is going to grow whether the town chooses to grow or not. So, we want to know what we want to be, are we trying to get more houses, more commercial, more industrial,” he said. “No more of anything isn’t really an option anymore in the Charleston area but we can grow smartly and bring in the things that our citizens want to be a better town.”

Polen says many have shared they want a steakhouse, for example, but the town would need a few thousand more residents and more traffic flow before a project like that could begin.

Therefore, town leaders are looking to meet with the community to ask them questions and get down to what they want and what it will take to get there.

In the coming months, the town plans on hosting workshops where the community can give its feedback.

The first of those drop-in workshops is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. at the town’s council chambers, located at 118 Carolina Ave.

