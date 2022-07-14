Police: Man undergoing evaluation after firing shots in someone’s garage

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a 28-year-old man is in custody and undergoing psychological evaluation after he fired shots inside someone else’s garage.

Police responded to Founders Way around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday after they received a call about someone with a bullet-resistant vest firing multiple shots.

The man entered the garage and fired 16 rounds from a handgun, causing damage to the home and to the victim’s unoccupied vehicle, according to police spokesperson Donald Calabrese.

“Once officers made contact, the person followed their instructions and was taken into custody without incident,” Calabrese said.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say criminal charges will be made once the evaluation is completed.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.