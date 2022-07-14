Police searching for missing 16-year-old SC girl

SUMTER, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl and are asking for the public’s help.

Sumter Police say Jalayah Vintajash Fleming was last seen walking away from her Community Street home Tuesday afternoon following an argument and has not returned.

She is about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green tank top, blue jean shorts and red glasses.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

