Police still searching for teen missing since April

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says they are still seeking help in finding a teen who has been missing for over three months.

Michael McKeever, 17, has been missing since April 6, 2022. His family told police he did not return from school that afternoon.

An incident report states McKeever did not indicate where he might be and does not have a phone. Police say that no foul play is suspected in this case.

McKeever is 5 feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has blond hair and brown eyes.

Mount Pleasant Police alerted the public that he was missing on April 8, and there has been no sign of him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective sergeant Eckert at 843-302-6506 or DEckert@tompsc.com.

