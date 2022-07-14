Potential homes on Jedburg Rd. cause community traffic concerns

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In Summerville, 465 new homes could be coming to Jedburg Road, but people who live in the area want a say in what the new development could look like.

Neighbors say they are frustrated that their input was not asked until three days ago, even though the design plan was already made.

The 226-acre property will be located off Jedburg Road, which is currently filled with trees and wetlands. Neighbors say they are concerned about school populations and their current home privacy, but their biggest concern is road safety.

Doug Burges has been a Berkeley County resident for 20 years and already knows that traffic accidents happen on this road.

“Roads aren’t ready,” Burges said. “The roads are very stressed right now. Jedburg Road is becoming a major artery. If they put 420-450 homes in this new development, the roads are only going to get worse. I predict it’s going to be unsafe. I’ve had friends, and one of my daughters already get in an accident. I just don’t think the roads are ready for more homes.”

Over 30 people attended the community input meeting at Providence Wesleyan Church on Thursday where the neighbors shared their input on the plan.

Bill Shelton, who has lived on Jedburg Road for ten years, says he is not against development, but he wants the planning team to have the community in mind.

“We’re not opposed to development,” Shelton said. “We want them to sit down and listen to the residents. Put something in harmony. Build larger homes, a wooded buffer zone and put some effort into addressing the traffic issues we have right now before we add 4,000 people to this road.”

It is unknown what, or if any, updates will be made to the plan after Thursday’s meeting.

The construction company, Pulte Group, did not issue a comment on this story.

