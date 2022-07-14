SC Court of Appeals denies AG’s motion to dismiss appeal in Bowen Turner’s case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Court of Appeals has denied a motion filed by the State Attorney General’s Office to dismiss an appeal in the Bowen Turner’s case.

That appeal was filed in April by Sarah Ford, the attorney who represents Turner’s alleged sexual assault victims. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office filed their motion to dismiss that appeal in May.

“After careful consideration, the State’s motion to dismiss is denied at this time,” the Court of Appeal’s order reads. “Nothing in this order prevents the parties from arguing the issues of appealability or standing in their briefs.”

Turner is the 19-year-old from Orangeburg who was charged with multiple criminal sexual conduct charges after being accused of sexually assaulting three girls in three counties. As part of a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree assault and battery in April and was sentenced to 5 years of probation.

After the plea hearing, Ford filed an appeal, arguing the court did not hear three motions from one of the victims ahead of Turner’s plea hearing in April. The court denied the “victim’s Constitutional Right to be heard as set forth in the S.C. Victims’ Bill of Rights,” according to Ford’s appeal.

In one motion, Ford argued the court did not allow the victim to have her statement “meaningfully considered” and heard before the judge considered Turner’s proposed guilty plea.

In another motion, Ford argued Turner’s bond company did not comply with a court order to notify the solicitor or law enforcement immediately after learning he violated house arrest dozens of times to play golf and go to restaurants.

The final motion states that prosecutors and law enforcement did not take Turner into custody after they found out about the bond violations.

In response to Ford’s appeal, the Attorney General’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the appeal, saying victims do not have a right to appeal a sentence. In that motion, the Attorney General’s Office argued Turner has not tried to appeal, so the plea and the sentence are final.

The motion states the court should dismiss the appeal because “there is no basis to entertain” it.

In the order filed Wednesday, however, the Court of Appeals denied the motion filed by the Attorney General’s Office, saying nothing is preventing both sides from arguing their points.

Ford says she is very grateful the State’s motion was denied.

“We will proceed with our appeal, so we’re very pleased about that,” Ford said. “It’s certainly a step in the right direction in bringing victims’ rights to the forefront of our criminal justice system. Victims are not an afterthought. They are central to this process. And if they’re not at the center, then we’re doing it wrong.”

In a statement, a spokesman for Attorney General Alan Wilson’s Office says:

“While we can’t comment on the merits of this case because it’s still pending, what this order by the court boils down to is the court is asking both sides to fully brief the issues. That’s all.”

Turner’s probation was revoked in a hearing Wednesday after he was slapped with multiple charges in May while out on probation. He remains behind bars and will have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.