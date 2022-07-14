SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman wins $146K in lottery, hands out gift cards to strangers

After claiming her prize of $103,909.73, after taxes, she went to a grocery store in the area...
After claiming her prize of $103,909.73, after taxes, she went to a grocery store in the area and bought $2,000 in gift cards to give to random strangers in the store.(401kcalculator / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) – A woman in Kentucky decided to pay it forward after winning an instant play jackpot.

Crystal Dunn made a $20 wager playing the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game online and ultimately won $146,351, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

Dunn was in awe and didn’t believe it at first. It wasn’t until she received an email from lottery officials confirming the win that she knew it was real.

“It’s a pretty exciting feeling. I never thought I would win something like this, but this goes to show it can happen,” she said.

After claiming her prize of $103,909.73, after taxes, she went to a grocery store in the area and bought $2,000 in gift cards to give to random strangers in the store.

“A few were taken back, thinking I was wanting something in return,” Dunn said.

Dunn told lottery officials she believes in paying it forward and wanted to pass along her good fortune.

“I’ve worked hard for everything I’ve had. This is a pretty amazing gift,” she said.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Dunn plans to use the rest of her winnings on things she was already working toward, like buying a car and paying off bills.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
‘We brought this on ourselves’: Lowcountry couple sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Police responded to Founders Way around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday.
Person wearing bullet-resistant vest in custody after reports of shots fired
Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, has warrants for murder, deputies say, in connection with a deadly...
Deputies looking for woman in deadly shooting in Nexton area
Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
19-year-old Bowen Turner enters the courtroom for a probation revocation hearing Wednesday...
Judge revokes Bowen Turner’s probation, orders him to register as sex offender

Latest News

Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.
‘Dirty Dancing’ returning to theaters for 35th anniversary
Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bond denied for ‘Tinder Slaying’ suspect
Zora Simone Henderson is charged with murder after allegedly being part of a plot to use the...
Bond denied for ‘Tinder Slaying’ suspect
Deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. to Donwood Circle near Midview Drive in the Woodside...
Deputies: Man injured following morning shooting in Ladson