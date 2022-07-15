2022 ‘Rescue Brew’ Beer searching for spokesdog, spokescat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Think you have a photogenic dog or cat? Submit a photo and it may become the next spokesdog or spokescat for this year’s Rescue Brew.

The third annual Rescue Brew Beer pet star search kicks off at 8 a.m. Friday from Palmetto Brewing Company and the Charleston Animal Society.

Pet owners are being asked to submit a photo of their favorite dogs or cats online at the Charleston Animal Society’s website and tell them why their pet deserves to win.

“All of us at the brewery are huge dog and cat fans and it is important for our company to support the lifesaving work of the Charleston Animal Society,” Charleston Tap Room Manager Lauren Hutson said. “We could not think of a better way to celebrate pets and the people who love them than by creating a special release beer featuring rescued pets on the labels!”

Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 14 and a $10 entry donation with each nomination supports the lifesaving programs of the Charleston Animal Society.

ENTER HERE: 2022 Rescue Brew Pet Star Search entry page

“More than half of the funds needed for the lifesaving work at Charleston Animal Society come from donations. The pandemic years prevented most in-person gatherings, we had to create new and unique ways to partner with local businesses and raise funds for our lifesaving mission,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said.

Voting will open on Aug. 15 and continue through Sept. 14.

One grand prize-winning dog and one grand prize-winning cat will be announced in October and the 2022 Rescue Brew Beer will be available at the Palmetto Brewing Company Charleston Taproom and retailers across the country with their photos on the labels.

The six finalist dogs and cats will each receive a $100 gift certificate for pet supplies at the pet supply store at the Charleston Animal Society and a “Mega Pupcake” from Cupcake DownSouth.

“Charleston Animal Society is a cherished partner of Live 5 News and we are thrilled to partner with the organization to celebrate people and pets while raising needed funds to help homeless animals,” WCSC Vice President and General Manager Dan Cates said.

People who nominate their pets for the 2022 Rescue Brew Beer contest between July 15 and Aug. 14 will receive one free “pupcake” from Cupcake DownSouth to each family. They can present their entry certificate at either location, at 644D Long Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant or 1213 Lincoln Street in Columbia.

Last year, a record 674 dogs and cats were entered into the contest. The contest received 149,471 votes to narrow the entries to six finalists.

Rescued dog Pippin and rescued cat Sirri were last year’s grand prize winners.

