Bomb squad responds to report of ordnance found in N. Charleston

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad responded late Thursday to investigate a reported discovery of military ordnance.

The bomb squad was called in to assist North Charleston Police, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The ordnance, or artillery, was reported off Remount Road.

North Charleston Police have not provided an update on what was found.

