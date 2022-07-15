SC Lottery
Cameron Young back at St. Andrews as pro, opens with a 64

Cameron Young of the US plays on the 18th hole during the first round of the British Open golf...
Cameron Young of the US plays on the 18th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday July 14, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The first time Cameron Young played the Old Course at St. Andrews was a happy memory.

He was 13 and on a golf trip with his father.

The most recent time is even better.

Young made his British Open debut with a 64 for the early lead. He didn’t make any bogeys and says he did well to navigate his way around the centuries-old course without his best stuff.

As for that trip to Scotland as a teenager? His father says it stoked his passion for golf.

Young is having one of the best seasons among PGA Tour rookies.

