Cameron Young back at St. Andrews as pro, opens with a 64
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The first time Cameron Young played the Old Course at St. Andrews was a happy memory.
He was 13 and on a golf trip with his father.
The most recent time is even better.
Young made his British Open debut with a 64 for the early lead. He didn’t make any bogeys and says he did well to navigate his way around the centuries-old course without his best stuff.
As for that trip to Scotland as a teenager? His father says it stoked his passion for golf.
Young is having one of the best seasons among PGA Tour rookies.
