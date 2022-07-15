Charleston City Council set to discuss plan to address abandoned, neglected buildings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City council members will be discussing what solutions are available to them in regards to the number of abandoned and neglected buildings in the city’s limits.

Councilmember Jason Sakran said the city has done a good job with these types of buildings in the past, which he said attracts vermin and could lead to more damage in the event of a hurricane, but they can do more.

“A lot of times, these buildings are in such disrepair, they’re uninhabitable,” Sakran said. “The fire department has come, the city has come, and basically put a big red X that basically tells you it’s uninhabitable.”

Some of the abandoned buildings across the peninsula could be seen tagged with graffiti, and had boarded-up windows and doors. Others could be seen with plants growing through the floor.

City records show the number of abandoned buildings has gone down from around 500 in 2010 to about 200 currently.

“They will have rats; they will have raccoons,” Sakran said. “They have animals living in them, so they’re also a public nuisance, a public safety nuisance.”

Sakran added that sometimes the city has trouble contacting the landlords or building’s owners.

For a historic building to be demolished in Charleston, it must receive approval from the city’s Board of Architectural Review.

Neighbors said they wouldn’t mind the city renovating these buildings or appointing people to contact the building’s owners.

“I’m a big fan of the houses as opposed to the big condo units,” neighbor Zee Hilal said. “Those are really nice and swanky, but I just feel that the old houses downtown are just a better feel of Charleston’s history.”

“If they’re in absentia, God forbid you knock that down, though, and then, someone comes along and goes, ‘That’s my great granny’s house!’ And it’s like, ‘Where the heck have you been?’ It’s important to track down the owners,” neighbor Elissa Slattery said.

Sakran hopes his fellow councilmembers will agree with him about abandoned buildings in the city.

“I’m encouraged, and hopefully, the mayor will get staff to kind of look at this deeper,” Sakran said. “If we have to create a task force to look at the reasons why we are not remedying some of these issues, then let’s go ahead and do that.”

A discussion on abandoned buildings in the city will take place at the next council meeting on Tuesday.

