Charleston Police search for 3 in string of thefts

Charleston Police released surveillance images of three people they say were involved in a string of thefts in downtown Charleston in late June.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released surveillance images of three people they say were involved in a series of thefts, including a vehicle stolen from a parking garage.

Police say the thefts happened in the downtown area in late June.

Police say this black BMW X6 with a South Carolina license plate VNL730 was used in the thefts, but was not the vehicle that was stolen.(Charleston Police Department)

The vehicle pictured, a black BMW X6, with a South Carolina license plate of VNL730, was used during the thefts, police say, but was not the vehicle that was stolen from the parking garage.

The value of the items stolen, not counting the vehicle, is around $1,400, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Charleston Police released surveillance images of three people they say were involved in a string of thefts in downtown Charleston in late June.(Charleston Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the people pictured is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-3924 or email Officer lingler at linglera@charleston-sc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

