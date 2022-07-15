SC Lottery
Coroner identifies victim in Bonneau shooting; Man arrested on murder charge

Jawon Qountil Lampkin, 36, of St. Stephen, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the Bonneau woman who died in a shooting earlier this month.

Amber A. Tipton, 28, died at a home on DeWitt Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. He said an autopsy had been performed on Tipton but did not provide details.

Berkeley County deputies say they have arrested 36-year-old Jawon Qountil Lampkin of St. Stephen on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime in connection with the shooting.

Detectives responded on July 6 to the 100 block of DeWitt Road where they found Tipton dead inside a home, Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

“Based on the initial investigation, the victim’s death appeared to be suspicious,” Drayton said. “While investigating further, detectives received a number of calls from the community providing additional information and tips.”

During questioning, Lampkin was asked about an inconsistent statement made during the first interview, Drayton said.

“Lampkin ultimately admitted to shooting the victim during an argument,” she said.

Lampkin, who has prior arrests for weapons possession, drug violations and resisting arrest, was denied bond on each charge, Drayton said.

