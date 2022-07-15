Faith-based nonprofit to open new resale store to fund addiction program

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County has just kicked off a new project to help with fundraising efforts for their drug and alcohol addiction program.

Changed Lives Ministry just purchased a brand new building to house a much larger resale store, where they will re-sell gently used, high-end furniture and other items at a discounted price. The proceeds from the store go toward funding their program for men and women struggling with addiction.

The new space is three times larger than the existing store. Both sit on East Main Street in Moncks Corner. The organization is currently in the process of remodeling the new store.

Changed Lives Ministry’s addiction program is completely free, so they rely fully on fundraising and donations to pay for the operating costs, as well as to house and feed the people in the addiction program, according to Tommy Turpin, the organization’s community relations director.

They opened the existing store right at the beginning of 2020, which helped carry them through the challenges of the pandemic, Turpin says.

Now, however, the nonprofit has outgrown the space and has purchased this new building. Turpin says this not only means they have invested in real estate to help with their long-term financial goals but also means they can better serve their program participants and the community as a whole.

“It’s exciting because being able to have this larger space, we’ll be able to serve more people, have more product on the floor so that we can continue to serve these men and women and charge them no fee to come and overcome their addictions,” Turpin says.

The men and women in the program will work in the store as part of the addiction program.

The new space will hopefully open its doors sometime late this year or early next.

