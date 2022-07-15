FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks all lanes of I-26
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash on the westbound side of I-26 in Orangeburg County has blocked all lanes.
The crash happened a mile east of the Bowman/Vance exit at approximately 12:49 p.m.
Troopers have not said whether the crash involves injuries.
Anyone traveling on I-26 in Orangeburg County should expect delays and use caution.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.