FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks all lanes of I-26

The crash happened a mile away from the Bowman/Vance exit at approximately 12:49 p.m.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash on the westbound side of I-26 in Orangeburg County has blocked all lanes.

The crash happened a mile east of the Bowman/Vance exit at approximately 12:49 p.m.

Troopers have not said whether the crash involves injuries.

Anyone traveling on I-26 in Orangeburg County should expect delays and use caution.

