FIRST ALERT: Crash on Wando Bridge causing I-526 backup

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on the Wando Bridge in Mount Pleasant.

The crash, which happened at 12:50 p.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge caused a large backup. As of 1:48 p.m., nearly an hour after the crash, multiple lanes were blocked by emergency vehicles.

Two eastbound left lanes of the Wando Bridge remained closed.

Troopers have not said whether the crash involves injuries.

Drivers should avoid I-526 or expect delays.

