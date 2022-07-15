SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: N. Charleston roads impacted by flooding

In front of the Ice Palace and Holiday Inn Express on Northwoods Boulevard rain is two feet...
In front of the Ice Palace and Holiday Inn Express on Northwoods Boulevard rain is two feet deep and “multiple vehicles are stuck,” according to police.(KSFY)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is reporting that several roads are being impacted by flooding Thursday night.

In front of the Ice Palace and Holiday Inn Express on Northwoods Boulevard rain is two feet deep and “multiple vehicles are stuck,” according to police.

Meanwhile, Rivers Avenue at Otranto Boulevard is nearly impassable.

“With any more rain the intersection will not be passable,” the department stated in a tweet.

The right lane on the eastbound side of Rivers Avenue near Melnick Drive is impassable.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

