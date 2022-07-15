Flash Flood Warning in effect for Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for three Lowcountry counties Thursday night.

Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are under the warning until 10:30 p.m.

“As much as two to four inches of rain have fallen in this area with an additional one to three inches possible through 1030 p.m.,” NWS said. “Roads are becoming or have already become impassable in a number of areas this evening.”

Some locations that could experience flash flooding include North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Ladson, I-26/I-526 Interchange, West Ashley, Magnolia Gardens, Charleston Airport, Crowfield Plantation, Lincolnville, Greggs Landing, Middleton Place, Oakbrook, Summerville Medical Center, Archdale, Cooke Crossroads, Dorchester Estates, Centerville and Stallsville.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.