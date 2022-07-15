Flash Flood Warning for Lowcountry counties extended till midnight

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service extended a Flash Flood Warning for three Lowcountry counties Thursday night.

Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are under the warning until midnight. The warning was supposed to expire at 10:30 p.m.

“Roads are becoming or have already become impassable in a number of areas this evening,” NWS said.

Some locations that could experience flash flooding include North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Ladson, I-26/I-526 Interchange, West Ashley, Magnolia Gardens, Charleston Airport, Crowfield Plantation, Lincolnville, Greggs Landing, Middleton Place, Oakbrook, Summerville Medical Center, Archdale, Cooke Crossroads, Dorchester Estates, Centerville and Stallsville.

