SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Jury convicts N. Charleston man of robbing a restaurant in 2018

Brandon Daniels, a 30-year-old from North Charleston, was found guilty in connection with the...
Brandon Daniels, a 30-year-old from North Charleston, was found guilty in connection with the 2018 armed robbery of the Tavern and Table restaurant in Mount Pleasant.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal jury in Charleston convicted a man of robbing a Mount Pleasant restaurant at gunpoint on Thursday.

Brandon Daniels, a 30-year-old from North Charleston, was found guilty in connection with the 2018 armed robbery of the Tavern and Table restaurant in Mount Pleasant.

On April 4, 2018, the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to reports of a robbery at 100 Church Street.

Daniels entered the backdoor of the restaurant and shot the assistant manager while demanding money, according to court documents.

The assistant manager suffered “serious, permanent injuries from the gunshot.”

“Following the shooting, the employees complied with Daniels’ demands and handed him several of the restaurant’s cash drawers,” a news release from the U.S Attorney’s Office stated. “As Daniels fled the scene, he fired two more shots inside the restaurant in the direction of another employee.”

The jury convicted Daniels on charges of Hobbs Act robbery, discharging a firearm during and in relation to the robbery and possessing ammunition while a felon.

In a previous trial in 2021, Daniels was convicted of possessing a sawed-off shotgun and possessing a firearm while a felon following a bench trial.

A sentencing hearing for both trial convictions will be scheduled later.

Joshua Olando Washington, who was also charged in connection with this incident, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in federal court in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
‘We brought this on ourselves’: Lowcountry couple sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
Police responded to Founders Way around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday.
Person wearing bullet-resistant vest in custody after reports of shots fired
Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, has warrants for murder, deputies say, in connection with a deadly...
Deputies looking for woman in deadly shooting in Nexton area
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Deputy Mike Costanzo has filed a lawsuit against MUSC alleging medical malpractice and gross...
Charleston Co. deputy injured in 2020 crash sues hospital
Zora Simone Henderson is charged with murder after allegedly being part of a plot to use the...
Bond denied for ‘Tinder Slaying’ suspect
Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are under the warning until 10:30 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Lowcountry counties
In front of the Ice Palace and Holiday Inn Express on Northwoods Boulevard rain is two feet...
FIRST ALERT: N. Charleston roads impacted by flooding