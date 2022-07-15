Jury convicts N. Charleston man of robbing a restaurant in 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal jury in Charleston convicted a man of robbing a Mount Pleasant restaurant at gunpoint on Thursday.

Brandon Daniels, a 30-year-old from North Charleston, was found guilty in connection with the 2018 armed robbery of the Tavern and Table restaurant in Mount Pleasant.

On April 4, 2018, the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to reports of a robbery at 100 Church Street.

Daniels entered the backdoor of the restaurant and shot the assistant manager while demanding money, according to court documents.

The assistant manager suffered “serious, permanent injuries from the gunshot.”

“Following the shooting, the employees complied with Daniels’ demands and handed him several of the restaurant’s cash drawers,” a news release from the U.S Attorney’s Office stated. “As Daniels fled the scene, he fired two more shots inside the restaurant in the direction of another employee.”

The jury convicted Daniels on charges of Hobbs Act robbery, discharging a firearm during and in relation to the robbery and possessing ammunition while a felon.

In a previous trial in 2021, Daniels was convicted of possessing a sawed-off shotgun and possessing a firearm while a felon following a bench trial.

A sentencing hearing for both trial convictions will be scheduled later.

Joshua Olando Washington, who was also charged in connection with this incident, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in federal court in 2019.

