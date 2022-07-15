Lowcountry nonprofit donates computers to community center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nonprofit that focuses on helping students succeed is donating 15 computers to the St Julian Devine Community Center.

This donation from Computers for a Cause is part of the Tri-County Cradle to Career Digital Equity and Inclusion initiative.

The computers will stay inside the center but everyone in the community can access them.

Ericka Plater with Tri-County Cradle to Career says they realized digital equity and inclusion is not common among all communities. Therefore, they formed this initiative to work with community partners to help get these communities equal resources.

During COVID-19, the reality of these inequalities were brought to the surface and children weren’t succeeding in school because they didn’t have access to the internet and computer equipment.

Plater says it’s one thing to have access to computer equipment but it’s important to know how to use it

“Digital equity and inclusion are ultimately important for two things,” Plater says. “One, to increase the academic improvement of children, especially Brown and Black children who live in under-resourced communities. Also, for making sure parents and family members can use those same technologies to access basic needs.”

Employment opportunities, training, and financial support are just a few of those basic needs.

Plater says this donation is also about ensuring families in this community have access to the right resources to make them successful.

Tri-County Cradle to Career is working on placing community navigators in the St Julian Devine Community Center to help families get direct support related to internet service and access basic needs.

