Man accused of sexual assault at Charleston parking garage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man accused of sexual assault at a downtown parking garage was arrested.

Cameron Butler, 31, is charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and disorderly conduct.

Police responded in reference to a sexual assault at a parking garage on Mary Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Butler was taken into custody at the scene, according to an incident report. Meanwhile, a victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Butler’s bond was set at $250,257. He is currently in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Police are continuing to investigate.

