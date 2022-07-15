Mural in West Ashley brings awareness to gun violence in the city

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A gun violence awareness advocate says he wants to advocate for peace through his art.

Nearly 48,000 people have participated in the Moving the Lives of Kids Community Project, painting murals across the country for gun violence awareness. That mission has been brought here in Charleston to pay tribute to lives lost to guns.

Muralist Kyle Holbrook is on a tour to all 50 states painting murals for gun violence awareness. He says he came to Charleston because he knows that areas of the city have seen a lot of violence over the years, referencing the Emmanuel 9 and the most recent Memorial Day mass shooting downtown.

Holbrook says he does not want those lives lost to be forgotten.

“A lot of the friends or family members that have passed from gun violence, sometimes you feel like that they’re forgotten because it happens so often,” Holbrook said. “You turn on the news, and there’s another shooting somewhere, and we’re so inundated nowadays with all this continued violence. Sometimes it’s good to know that there was something done.”

Along with memorializing the lives that have been lost, Holbrook also says he wants to create a community.

“There’s that selfie culture that I talked about where people love to get pictures in front of murals, and this kind of takes advantage of that,” Holbrook said. “So, that now as they’re getting a selfie, they can share it, and then they’re sharing a good message.”

The mural can be found along Savannah Highway in Avondale.

