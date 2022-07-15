SC Lottery
N. Charleston man’s dog finds ‘unexploded ordnance’ after digging in backyard

Homeowner Vincent Webb said once he saw Arthur digging, he went over to the hole and saw a copper band less than a foot under the soil.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man is calling his dog a hero after it unearthed some type of explosive in the backyard of their home.

Homeowner Vincent Webb said he was terrified and could not sleep as he was thinking about what could have happened if his 7-year-old hound dog Arthur had not dug up a hole in their backyard Thursday night.

North Charleston Police, Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Air Force, responded to Webb’s home off Remount Road around 9:30 p.m.

Webb said once he saw Arthur digging, he went over to the hole and saw a copper band less than a foot under the soil. Shortly after, he called authorities for help.

Once on scene, authorities set up a 300-foot perimeter around the area, blocking off Remount Road and evacuating neighbors.

The U.S. Air Force took the ordnance away, but investigators have not specified exactly what type of ordnance it was.

Webb said he is grateful Arthur found the ordnance and calls him his hero.

“With that just being exposed the way it was, you could actually see the bearings in it, like the ball bearings,” Webb said. “I was honestly scared because as soon as I found out that it was like that, I kind of told myself, ‘No more digging. No more digging at all.’”

Webb said he is a lot calmer now after the adrenaline has worn off. He also said Arthur will be getting a few more treats from now on.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

