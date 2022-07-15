SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Officials searching for grandmother after 2-year-old found locked in abandoned car for 2 days

Authorities in Alaska rescued a 2-year-old child who was abandoned in a locked vehicle for at least two days, according to state troopers. (Source: KTUU)
By Paul Choate and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Authorities in Alaska rescued a 2-year-old child who was abandoned in a locked vehicle for at least two days, according to state troopers.

At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Alaska State Troopers got a call for an abandoned car on a trail with a toddler locked inside.

Troopers located the car and rescued the child, who was taken to the Office of Children’s Services. Officials said the child appeared to be in good health.

Based on evidence at the scene, troopers said they believe the child and the car were abandoned on Tuesday, two days before.

Troopers are now searching for the child’s grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, in the area around where the car was located. Wilson is the last person known to be with the child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Monkeypox, a viral disease from the same family as smallpox.
Health dept. confirms 4th SC case of monkeypox
Deputy Mike Costanzo has filed a lawsuit against MUSC alleging medical malpractice and gross...
Charleston Co. deputy injured in 2020 crash sues hospital
Zora Simone Henderson is charged with murder after allegedly being part of a plot to use the...
Bond denied for ‘Tinder Slaying’ suspect

Latest News

President Joe Biden participates a virtual summit with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, not...
In West Bank, Biden embraces ‘two states for two peoples’
FILE PHOTO - Brittney Griner is shown in this file photo. Griner’s defense lawyers presented...
Brittney Griner’s lawyer: WNBA star had doctor’s letter for cannabis
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot, grazed, 46 times by Akron police
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Retired Justice Stephen Breyer joining Harvard law faculty
President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday after flying from Israel.
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince