Online portal aims to make it easier to apply for child support

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Three hundred seventy-seven people have used a new online application service for child support from the South Carolina Department of Social Services so far since its soft launch in June.

The service is called Custodial Parent Portal. This portal provides 24/7 access for individuals who are applying for child support services from DSS.

Connelly-Anne Ragley, DSS Director of Communications and External Affairs, says convenience is the goal.

“You know, hearing the constraints the clients have faced in the past about maybe longer wait times for processing or issues with the mail and so, again, just encouraging folks to test this out and let us know their feedback,” Ragley said.

This program is supposed to drastically reduce the processing time for paper applications and can be used at any time. DSS says it will make it easier for people to access instead of having to apply in person at the DSS office during traditional work hours.

To apply for child support, visit the Custodial Parent Portal here.

