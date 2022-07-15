SCDMV office in St. George temporarily closed
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says its office in St. George will be closed until further notice.
The agency made the announcement on its Twitter feed, citing staffing shortages.
The post suggested residents in need of SCDMV services visit the Orangeburg or Ladson locations instead, or the North Augusta or Kingstree offices for motor carrier services.
SCDMV posted similar alerts about their offices in Abbeyville and Saluda, although as of Friday afternoon, the Saluda office had reopened.
