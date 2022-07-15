SCDMV office in St. George temporarily closed

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says its office in St. George will be closed until further notice.

The agency made the announcement on its Twitter feed, citing staffing shortages.

Due to staffing shortages the #SCDMV St. George office will be closed until further notice.



Please consider visiting one of these nearby locations — Orangeburg or Ladson.



For Motor Carrier services visit North Augusta and Kingstree. pic.twitter.com/j0fTDT6ZvM — SCDMV (@SC_DMV) July 14, 2022

The post suggested residents in need of SCDMV services visit the Orangeburg or Ladson locations instead, or the North Augusta or Kingstree offices for motor carrier services.

SCDMV posted similar alerts about their offices in Abbeyville and Saluda, although as of Friday afternoon, the Saluda office had reopened.

