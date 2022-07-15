SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SCDMV office in St. George temporarily closed

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says staffing shortages have forced the closure...
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says staffing shortages have forced the closure of the St. George office until further notice.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says its office in St. George will be closed until further notice.

The agency made the announcement on its Twitter feed, citing staffing shortages.

The post suggested residents in need of SCDMV services visit the Orangeburg or Ladson locations instead, or the North Augusta or Kingstree offices for motor carrier services.

SCDMV posted similar alerts about their offices in Abbeyville and Saluda, although as of Friday afternoon, the Saluda office had reopened.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Monkeypox, a viral disease from the same family as smallpox.
Health dept. confirms 4th SC case of monkeypox
Deputy Mike Costanzo has filed a lawsuit against MUSC alleging medical malpractice and gross...
Charleston Co. deputy injured in 2020 crash sues hospital
Zora Simone Henderson is charged with murder after allegedly being part of a plot to use the...
Bond denied for ‘Tinder Slaying’ suspect

Latest News

Jawon Qountil Lampkin, 36, of St. Stephen, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm...
Coroner identifies victim in Bonneau shooting; Man arrested on murder charge
The crash, which happened at 12:50 p.m. on the eastbound side of the Wando Bridge.
FIRST ALERT: Crash on Wando Bridge causing I-526 backup
Charleston Police released surveillance images of three people they say were involved in a...
Charleston Police search for 3 in string of thefts
VIDEO: Police release surveillance images of 3 wanted in string of thefts
VIDEO: Police release surveillance images of 3 wanted in string of thefts