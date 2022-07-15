USPS offering $50,000 reward in Orangeburg armed robbery investigation

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPS) announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction after an armed robbery in the City of Orangeburg.

On July 12, 2022 the USPS said a letter carrier was robbed by three suspects at gunpoint. The robber happened in the 1300 block of Springdale Dr.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the USPS at 1-877-876-2455 in reference to case number 3769895-ROBB or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372. Tips can also be left with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling 803-531-4647.

Tips can also be left with dispatch, twenty-four seven at 803-534-3550.

