Coroner IDs man killed in Georgetown officer-involved shooting

By Bryce Jacquot and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died following an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway says James Robert Frazier, Jr., 50, of Myrtle Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Georgetown Police Department says their officer was not hurt during the incident. The name of the officer has not been released.

Police responded to the corner of Church Street and Palm Street around noon.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. The details of what led up to the shooting have not been released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident, which is standard for officer-involved shootings.

Frazier, Jr.’s autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

